MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after the murder of rapper Young Dolph rocked the city of Memphis and the music world, the Shelby County District Attorney General says the investigation into the deadly shooting is still a top priority for his office.

Two suspected shooters have been arrested as investigators look into the details behind the shooting. Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted in January and face murder and other charges. Both men are in jail and have been in and out of court since their arrest.

Last week, a third suspect who has been indicted was indicted by a grand jury. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

WREG recently caught up with Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy to talk about Dolph’s murder investigation and the impact he had on the Memphis community.

“He was a beloved member of the community and very involved in the community and it clearly it was a shock, and it had a huge impact throughout the community, black and white,” Mulroy said.

As for the investigation into Dolph’s murder, Mulroy says his office remains focused on seeking justice in this high-profile murder case, along with other violent crimes in Memphis and Shelby County.

“These high-profile cases put in stark relief what we’ve already known for years, violent crime has been steadily rising over the past decade in Memphis and Shelby County and we have to do something about it, right? That’s what we’re going to do,” Mulroy said.