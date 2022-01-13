MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared in court briefly Thursday morning.

Cornelius Smith

He was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting.

He faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felony weapon charges in Shelby County.

The case has been moved to Division 11, under Judge Karen Massey.

The district attorney’s office said Smith was in court for a theft charge, and his case was moved to go with the murder charge on which he still has to be arraigned.

No future court dates were announced.

Smith was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury earlier this week on the murder and attempted murder charges.

His identity was made public almost the same time as authorities in Indiana arrested suspect Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, in the Young Dolph case. Johnson was arrested with a passenger in his car, Shundale Barnett, who is also charged as an accessory.