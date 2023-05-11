MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s death, got his bond set to $90,000.

Although Govan did not appear in court today, his bond conditions were still set. If the money is posted, he will be under house arrest. He will only be allowed out of his home for medical reasons or if he needs to meet with his lawyer.

In December, Govan’s attorney said he was experiencing blood pressure issues, chest pains and tingling in the arm.

The reason for the low bond is still unknown; however District Attorney Steve Mulroy did tell WREG Young Dolph’s family agreed to the amount – and the court is not fighting it.

His next court date is set for Thursday, July 13.

Hernandez Govan is facing conspiracy charges. Records show that Govan allegedly hired Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill the rapper.