MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.

Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill him, spoke in court.

When Judge Lee Coffee asked Govan how he was doing, he replied, “I’m doing pretty good. Thank you for asking.”



He also talked about a health issue he said hadn’t been addressed while in jail. Govan’s attorney said he was experiencing blood pressure issues, chest pains and tingling in the arm.

Govan said he was told the jail didn’t have adequate staffing. Judge Coffee said he would look into the problem, calling the chief jailer.

Also making a court appearance was Jermarcus Johnson. Prosecutors say Johnson helped in the Young Dolph murder scheme. His attorney entered a not guilty plea.

Johnson will be back in court on Feb. 3 and Govan’s next hearing is set for Jan. 5. The other two suspects, Smith and Johnson, are also scheduled to be back in court in January.

Shelby County prosecutors say they hope to go to trial next fall.