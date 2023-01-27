MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time.
The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
by: Stuart Rucker
Posted:
Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time.
The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
WREG in your inbox: Sign up for daily headlines and breaking news emails!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now