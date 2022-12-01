MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

Brandon Harth is charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police say Harth was texting his ex-girlfriend threatening messages throughout the day. Some texts read “I’ll kill you” and “You’ll never get away with this”. Court documents also state that Harth told the woman their child would be an orphan.

When she arrived home, she told police she went into her bedroom to change her 6-month-old son’s diaper and saw Harth outside the window.

According to police, Harth pulled out a gun and started firing into the room. The woman was shot in her face and another bullet grazed her hip.

Harth was taken into custody

Police also arrested Melvin Harth who they say was with Brandon at the time of the crime. He is charged with theft of property and possession of a weapon.

Melvin Harth