MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department and Shelby District Attorney’s Office said 15 people who are part of a mob-style smash-and-grab burglary ring have been indicted, and more arrests are coming.

Monday, Police Chief C.J. Davis said ‘Operation Broken Bottles’ was launched to address the surge in brazen and ruthless burglaries targeting liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers, and smoke shops over the last seven months.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Chief Davis said those indicted are part of a well-organized network led by a handful of individuals who recruited others to carry out the crimes.

“The operation involved the use of sledgehammers and stolen vehicle, which were forcefully driven through storefronts causing significant damage to the establishments. The individuals listed in this indictment are responsible for $250,000 in property stolen and several hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis said Monday morning, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) apprehended four of the fifteen indicted. Davis said all four were transported to the Shelby County Jail. She said one of those indicted has since turned himself in to authorities, eight of the indicted were already in custody on unrelated charges, and two remain at large.

Memphis Police Chief announces the results of ‘Operation Broken Bottles’

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the indictments represent 182 counts, including conspiracy to commit theft over a quarter of a million dollars, felony vandalism, stolen firearms, stolen vehicles, and mass vehicle burglaries. He said the core group responsible targeted at least 21 businesses across Memphis.

“This particular ring has a pattern of organized retail theft. This smash-and-grab mob retail burglaries created a unique kind of harm. Not just a harm to the businesses themselves but to the wider community,” said Mulroy. “We are not done. This is the first of what I expect to be many more indictments.

Among those indicted are Stanely Rayner (19), Montario Fifer (19), Courtney Owens (19), Kamerin Triggs (19), Jaylin Triplett (19), Donya Webb (21), Jaylin Bonds (24), Carl Turner (25), Deion Byrd (25), Samuel Childress (31), and James Thomas (41).

Bonds range from $25,000 to $500,000. The DA’s office said Thomas and Byrd were driving a getaway car involved in a fatal crash. Thomas, who is charged with vehicular homicide, is being held on a half-a-million-dollar bond. Byrd’s bond is $225,000.

“For those who continue to victimize our community, we have one message for you. You have our full attention. We will work tirelessly to ensure you are held accountable for your actions because our community deserves better,” said Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards.

During their investigation, MPD said 23 suspects were arrested for a business burglary, auto theft, theft from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession, and prohibited weapons. Chief CJ Davis is asking for the public’s help solving more of these crimes.

“This particular indictment really involved about 25 people, but we know there several other individuals involved, and we’ve had more recent smash and grabs in the city in the last couple of weeks.”

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Davis said they are asking members of the business communities to register their business cameras online and said by July 1, they are hoping they will be able to integrate their cameras as well.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.