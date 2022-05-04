MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has announced the return of his annual “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash.”

The recording artist and entrepreneur will hold the 8th annual concert on July 15, 2022.

Special guests have not been announced.

The Memphis-based concert was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. The last edition of the concert featured Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami and fellow CMG members Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.