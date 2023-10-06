MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man driving a YMCA box truck sped through an open gate at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital claiming he had been shot Thursday.

The hospital is known for treating children with cancer and other diseases. However, on Thursday afternoon, staff treated a different kind of patient.

Officers say when they arrived, several St. Jude employees were administering aid to the man whose right leg was bleeding.

In a statement, St. Jude officials said that at no point were patients and staff in danger.

During a search of the truck, police reports say detectives found two bullet holes in the front passenger side door and a possible bullet fragment on the front driver’s seat.

Through his pain, police say the victim was able to tell them he was shot near Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road, which is nine miles away from the hospital. When police arrived there, they did not see any signs of a shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to non-critical.

He was later confirmed to be a YMCA employee and was en route delivering meals to a designated YMCA Food Program site at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from the YMCA.

Police reports say the victim had dropped his wife off at work just before the shooting happened. She says her husband was admitted into surgery Friday morning.

The YMCA claimed in a statement that the incident was the result of road rage.

The Lamar Avenue corridor is known as a heavily traveled road for freight and trucking. However, for years, WREG has reported on numerous acts of violence along the strip.

One of the most recent incidents happened earlier this week on Lamar Avenue and Old Getwell Road where a woman crashed after being shot to death.

Sabrina Houston says she drives along the road daily for work and fears for her own safety at times.

“It makes me more scared for my life because I feel like they’re shooting at random people now,” said Houston.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting but say the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, there have been no reported arrests.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.