MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nashville-based Yellow Corporation, a once dominant player in the freight industry, is filing for bankruptcy. WREG looked at what the trucking giant’s shutdown means for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Along Gill Road in Memphis, Yellow box trailers are parked at the terminal marking the end of the road for one of America’s largest freight carriers.

Yellow, which previously went by the name YRC, is shutting down nationwide and will lay off all 30,000 of its workers. One of them is Memphian Robert Thomas, a driver with the company for 28 and a half years.

“Man, they said they were going to file bankruptcy. They announced Saturday evening that they were going to announce bankruptcy, and they called me yesterday saying they had locked the gates. Do not report to work today. I came to union hall to check on my pension,” Thomas said.

After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy started emerging last week as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. Some say blame it on mismanagement.

“We took pay cuts back in 2009. They never gave our money back and promised and said they would, but they never have and now they closed the door,” Thomas said.

The closing is bad news for its employees and its customers who generally used Yellow because it offered some of the cheapest rates in the trucking sector. Some of its customers also included large retailers like Walmart and Home Depot.

The closing is also bad news for U.S. taxpayers. The company received a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the federal government back in 2020. Arkansas Congressman French Hill opposed the loan.

“Were I still in finance, I would not have made this loan,” Hill said. “The only way YRC has survived for the last ten years is through bailout.”

The company’s shutdown after 99 years in business forces employees like Robert Thomas to find a new job.

“Nah, nah…I’m not upset. Upset isn’t going to solve anything. I’m going to find another job just like everybody is going to have to do,” Thomas said.

The Teamsters Union, which had been locked in contentious negotiations for a new contract with Yellow and represented 22,000 unionized employees, said in a news release, “This is a sad day for workers and the American Freight industry.”