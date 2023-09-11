MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in this weekend’s deadly shooting on Chelsea Avenue.

Steffon Boatwright, 32, was charged with first-degree murder. During an investigation, officials discovered a trail of blood leading from Chelsea Avenue to Pearce Street.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the victim in the area for several hours when Steffon allegedly showed up and shot him.

Officers tell us they spoke with the suspect’s father, who says he left Steffon and the victim on the porch Friday night.

When he arrived home the next morning, the home was ransacked, the back door broken. He was missing two guns, and Steffon was nowhere to be found.

According to police, Boatwright told them, “I mean, that’s common sense. Yeah, I did it.”

He’s expected to appear in court Monday morning.