MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corderion Harris was arrested after officers said he was one of at least 15 people breaking into a rail yard on June 10 around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspects moving between rail cars by the train tracks. Officers said several boxes had been removed from train cars and stacked by the railroad. Two suspects were standing by the boxes when one officer shined his flashlight on the suspects.

One suspect ran between the trains, and the other one ran where other officers were waiting. Police said one of the suspects then doubled back when he saw officers and hid in a wooded drainage ditch.

Officers then requested all train movement to be halted to make sure any hiding suspects were not injured. Aviation made the scene, and officers used a K9 to finding the suspect who hid in the drainage ditch. The suspect was soon found laying in the wooded area.

Court documents said he tried to run away and hide but was caught by officers. According to police, he stated to them, “Y’all don’t give up do you?”

Officers later identified the suspect as Corderion Harris and said he had injuries to his hands, leg and chest from hiding.

Police said at least 17 train cars were broken into and at least 30 boxes were removed. They also said that all of the boxes contained Nike Air Max shoes totaling up to over $150,000 of merchandise.

Harris was charged with evading arrest, theft of property and 17 counts of building burglary. He is expected to appear in court on June 13.