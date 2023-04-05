WYNNE, Ark. — Students in Wynne, Arkansas will soon return to in-person learning after a tornado ripped through the community last week.

Wynne Public Schools announced Wednesday that students in grades K-8 will go back to their respective buildings on Wednesday, April 12.

High school students will report to the EACC Tech Center for in-person learning. Grades 11-12 will return to class on Thursday, April 13. Ninth and tenth graders will go back to class on Friday, April 14.

You can find more information on the school district’s Facebook page.