WYNNE, Ark. — The Wynne School District opened its temporary high school campus Tuesday morning, six months after a devastating tornado tore through the town.

After the tornado left the school in ruins, students attended classes at the Yellowjacket arena and the East Arkansas Community College Technical Center. Construction on the temporary campus began on May 27.

The school district said the campus has modern classrooms, a library, advanced laboratories, and ample green spaces.

“The students are incredibly excited. Seeing them back together after all they’ve been through is truly refreshing,” said Wynne School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore. “To have achieved this, I don’t have the words to express the joy and excitement for everything that has transpired. It is simply overwhelming.”

The public will be able to check out the campus. An open house will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.