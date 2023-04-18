WYNNE, Ark. — The Wynne School District announced Tuesday the location of their temporary high school campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

The temporary campus will be located on the west side of Lemons Street across from Wynne Primary School and will continue to offer students the same academic programs and extracurricular activities.

“The decision to select this location was made after careful consideration and evaluation of various options. The location offers convenient accessibility for both students and staff, while also providing ample space to accommodate the needs of a high school campus,” the school district said.

District officials have not said when the temporary campus will be complete.

Wynne High School was destroyed after a tornado tore through the town on March 31. Four people were killed, and dozens were injured during the strong storm.

In the meantime, Wynne High School students are reporting to the EACC Tech Center for in-person learning.

For more information about the temporary campus and plans for the upcoming school year, click here.