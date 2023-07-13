MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas high school has released updated plans for the start of the new school year after delays in rebuilding a temporary site.

Classes for students at Wynne High School are set to begin July 24, but due to weather and logistical issues, the temporary site will not be completed by the start of the upcoming 2023-2024 year, according to a press release from Wynne School District.

Construction began after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Wynne, Ark. in late March, destroying the high school.

The school district has been forced to temporarily adjust plans for the beginning of the year until finishing touches are completed on the site.

Juniors and seniors will attend classes on the high school campus, while freshmen and sophomores will attend classes at the EACC Technical Center, according to school district. All students will attend on-campus classes for in-person learning from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on a traditional Monday-Friday schedule.

“We are confident this decision is the best way to ensure that all of our students will have a safe and productive start to the school year with the least amount of disruption as we work toward the completion of the temporary campus site,” said District Communications Officer, Aaron Russell.

The school district will continue providing updates as construction the the temporary site continues. They also plan to share more information on the long-term plans for Wynne School District in the near future.