MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for a shooting at a Midtown home was released from jail two days later after prosecutors realized they had the wrong person, the man’s attorney said.

Corey Davin Clemons was charged with attempted aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment in connection to the incident on North Willett Street on October 30.

Candace Lock and her adult daughter, Cerenity Phillips, said they were inside their house when a man who appeared to be intoxicated tried to get inside.

They said when they asked him to leave, he fired several shots into the residence. One bullet hit Phillips in the leg, and another grazed Lock’s chin.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Lock picked Clemons out of a photo lineup, but the women said Clemons was not the shooter and gave WREG surveillance video of the suspect.

Defense attorney Joshua Corman said his client had no idea why there was a warrant out for his arrest and turned himself into the police. Clemons was locked up on a $150,000 bond.

Corman said when he saw the surveillance footage that aired on WREG and was posted online, he knew right away it wasn’t Clemons.

“To me, it was really clear from looking at that video that it was not Corey. I didn’t think he looked anything like Corey,” Corman said. “I don’t think it was a very good investigation, obviously.”

Corman said when he presented the video evidence and Clemons’s alibi to the district attorney’s office, the charges were dropped the next day in court. He said it also helped that the victims said Clemons was not the man who shot them.

“It was fortunate it ended up on the news,” said Corman. “Once I was able to see the story and see the video and hear the victims say that’s not the guy, that was kind of the icing on the cake for the prosecutor.”

Corman said police never interviewed Clemons and doesn’t know how he ended up in a photo lineup. He said it’s horrible what happened to his client, but he’s glad the court system was able to figure it out so quickly.

“The prosecutor, in this case, was excellent and very diligent and listened to our information and looked at our evidence and followed up and was able to verify that, yes, the wrong person had been charged and arrested, so he immediately dismissed the case,” Corman said.

Tuesday, MPD said they were still looking for the Willet Avenue shooter and released the surveillance video of the suspect on their Facebook page. So far, police have not commented on Clemons.

Corman said Clemons is considering legal action of his own.

If you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.