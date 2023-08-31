MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Weather Expert Jim Jaggers has been named named Broadcaster of the Year by the American Meteorological Society.

Jaggers, who has been forecasting the weather on television and radio in Memphis since 1978, was awarded the June Bacon-Bercy Award.

The honor was for his “decades of outstanding service providing reliable forecasts, lifesaving storm coverage, and an exceptional commitment to the community with weather education and charitable endeavors.”

Earlier this month, he was honored by the Memphis City Council for his years of service to the Memphis community. He was also named Broadcaster of the Year by the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.