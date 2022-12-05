MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the year 2022 coming to a close, this time of year is often used to reflect and look back on the previous year. WREG has provided a list the top stories from 2022 in the Memphis area and the surrounding Mid-South.
January 2022 – Top Stories
- Suspect identified in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph
- Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured
- Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal
- Louis Vuitton bag among $9K stolen in Tesla
- Fight during hair appointment leads to shooting
February 2022 – Top Stories
- Father of missing newborn charged with murder
- Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother
- Daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star arrested on drug, forgery charges in Arkansas
- Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree
- Brandon Isabelle pleads not guilty to charges of killing newborn, mother of child
March 2022 – Top Stories
- Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam
- Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi
- Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed
- Where people in Memphis are moving to most
- Husband ran over wife in pickup truck, Memphis police say
April 2022 – Top Stories
- Homeless teen reunited with dog he surrendered to MS animal shelter
- Squatters accused of moving into two rental homes, changing locks
- Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery
- Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper
- Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl
May 2022 – Top Stories
- Memphis radio DJ Bobby O’Jay passes away at 68
- Man tells shooting victim ‘I told you, don’t play with my mama:’ MPD
- Aldi closes one Memphis location due to crime
- Video shows ‘hundreds of rats’ outside Ark. gas station
- Cosmetologist a quadruple amputee at age 44
June 2022 – Top Stories
- Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting
- Tennessee sheriff warns about picking up folded dollar bills
- $4K stolen off woman’s debit card after buying food
- ‘I’m sorry momma, I got to do it:’ Man apologizes before woman shoots at girlfriend, MPD says
- MPD: Woman kidnapped, raped for days
July 2022 – Top Stories
- Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart
- Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year
- Pastor shot and killed during Whitehaven carjacking; 2 teens charged
- Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified
- County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge
August 2022 – Top Stories
- Shelby County and TN election results for August 4 races
- How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car
- Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
- Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
- Teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
September 2022 – Top Stories
- Eliza Fletcher abduction: new details emerge
- Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
- Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say
- Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released
- Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis / What we know about kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston
October 2022 – Top Stories
- TN man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property
- Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy
- Children killed, mother injured by family dogs: SCSO
- Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
- MLGW customers get $0 due bills / Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
November 2022 – Top Stories
- Woman last seen with Lyft driver found dead
- 13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen
- Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting
- Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart
- Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center
December 2022 – Top Stories So Far
- Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
- Ark. officer arrested after 6 days on the job
- Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
- Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
- Woman sexually assaulted in Walgreens bathroom