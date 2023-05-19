MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A WREG story that exposed flaws in the city’s testing of rape kits has been recognized for a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The October 24, 2022 story “Rape victim’s evidence wasn’t tested until after statute of limitations ran out” won the Investigative category for small-market television stations in Region 8, which covers the southeastern U.S.

The story was produced by WREG Investigative Reporter Jessica Gertler and photojournalist Matt Brewer.

They spoke with a rape victim whose accused rapist was set to walk free, even after he was later connected to more crimes.

Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

The story is under consideration for a National Murrow Award.