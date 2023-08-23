MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG took home three awards from the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Monday night.

Zaneta Lowe and photographers Matt Brewer and Tyler Chow won the First Amendment Award of Excellence for their “The Problems Persist at Peppertree” series.

Our Director of Creative Services Wes Pollard, Creative Services Producer Jesse Hearn, and former Digital Content Producer Stuart Rucker won an award for Best Locally Produced Commercial or Promo.

The WREG news team also won an award for Best Coverage of Breaking News.