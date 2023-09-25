MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 is proud to partner again this year with the Salvation Army for their Angel Tree program.

This initiative aims to provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children and senior adults in need across our community.

Once a child or senior adult is registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with compassionate donors right here in our community.

The program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 2. The application deadline is November 3.