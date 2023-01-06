MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales.

Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.

Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most recently served as Sales Manager at WREG and its sister station KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Vice President and General Manager Fran McRae worked with Mrs. Brown previously.

“I first hired Angel in Louisiana where she led our local sales team, and I jumped at the chance to hire her again,” McRae said. “And this promotion just makes sense. Yes, she brings sales and marketing experience to the role, but her laser-focus on finding perfect solutions for those we serve really sets her apart.”

“I have fallen in love with Memphis—the people, the culture, the love for this community, and I’m passionate about building strong relationships with our advertisers. When their businesses grow, so does this community,” Mrs. Brown said.

“I am also honored and humbled to work with WREG’s amazingly talented station staff. The entire team embodies a deep passion for this great region and everyone we serve, from our loyal news audience to each and every one of our advertising clients.”

Mrs. Brown’s additional career highlights include marketing, sales, and corporate leadership roles in education and radio.

She has also been a volunteer in several professional and charitable organizations and continues her involvement as an alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.