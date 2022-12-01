You can make donations online by following this link: www.kettle901.org

It’s Red Kettle season for the Salvation Army, and News Channel 3 is once again helping them make Christmas bright for people in need in our area.

Last year, we helped the Salvation Army raise $1.1 million, which was enough to pay for nearly three months of care, 18,000 meals, 6,300 hours of education as well as 90 nights of shelter for 100 women and children and 3,000 adopted angels. The goal this year is to raise even more!

You’ll see our anchors around the area, ringing the bell for this great cause beginning Friday, Dec. 2. On our first “day of ringing” we’ll be at at the Kroger on Union Avenue from 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and on Beale Street from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. We encourage you to make a donation if you can.

