Memphis Police released these photos of the suspects and vehicles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say.

Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road.

A woman who was driving one of the vehicles began filming her interaction with two men who were in the other car. Police say the men became angry and attacked the woman because she refused to stop filming.

When her male passenger attempted to help her, the two men turned on him. Police said one of them put a handgun to his torso and pulled the trigger multiple times, but the weapon malfunctioned.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord withMississippi tag MHB3110, and a white Dodge Charger bearing Mississippi tag DAV3907, police said.

The suspect driving a gray Honda Accord fired at least one shot from his vehicle at the victims as they fled the scene.

Police haven’t made any arrests. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information and you could be eligible for a reward.