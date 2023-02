MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Friday when a wreck on Interstate 40 near Midtown backed up traffic all the way to Frayser.

According to Memphis Police, two tractor-trailers were involved. One of the vehicles hit a wall and was leaking.

Crews are on the scene, but traffic is moving slowly past the Interstate 240 and Interstate 40 area in Midtown near Jackson Ave. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.

Image courtesy of TDOT SmartWay

