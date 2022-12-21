MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in a crash at I-40 near Warford Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the four vehicle crash just after 9 p.m.

Three people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. A child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Drivers should avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.