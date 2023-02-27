MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The church is supposed to be a sacred place, but that didn’t matter to some would-be thieves who broke into several cars during Sunday’s service in Raleigh.

It happened yesterday at Gifts of Life Ministries The Urban Oasis on Raleigh Millington.

The thieves reportedly bashed in windows and riffled through several cars belonging to churchgoers, but didn’t take anything.

Senior Pastor Andre Johnson said they prayed while police dusted for prints. He said the church has been together for more than 20 years and this was the first time this ever happened.

“It really just dampened the spirit if you will. we all hung in there and prayed. I checked on all of the members and people seemed to be doing okay today,” Johnson said.

The officers told the pastor that other churches were also hit during service Sunday. WREG found at least two more reports taken at churches on James Road.

We will let you know when an arrest is made and what else we find out.