MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis police are looking for a man who they say opened fire in a Hickory Hill convenience store during an attempted robbery.

Investigators say the man walked into Kirby Discount around 5 p.m. Friday and just stood around.

They say the clerk grew suspicious and told the man to leave. The man allegedly told the clerk he was going to rob the place as soon as the customers left.

Unshaken by the man’s claims, the clerk again told him to get out. He did but allegedly fired several shots into the store before running out the door.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

Debbie Hill said she’s glad she missed the would-be thief. She goes to that store every day after work.

“(I) could have been hurt,” she said.

Police posted video and pictures of the gunman on their Facebook page. They describe him as 18 to 20-years-old.

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

“They need to catch him,” Hill said.

“A young guy like that, he can get him a trade,” customer Roman Bell said. “Go to school. Learn to cut hair, something like that.”

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.