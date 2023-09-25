MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FunBox, the world’s largest bounce park, has arrived at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall in Memphis.

The bounce park features a variety of inflatable attractions including massive bounce houses, obstacle courses, slides, and more.

It opened at the mall on September 22 and will be there until November 26.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this inflatable wonderland to the Memphis community – that promises endless fun, laughter, and memories for everyone,” said Anna Cardona, the spokesperson for Wolfchase Galleria.

Tickets and information about FunBox can be found here.