The world famous Wienermobile is in the Memphis area for the weekend. You have several chances to see it.

WIENERMOBILE SCHEDULE:

Thursday 01/19/2023: LeBonheur Children’s Hospital 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 848 Adams Ave Memphis, TN

Friday, 01/20/2023: Kroger 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 35 W University Parkway Jackson, TN

Friday, 01/20/2023: Kroger 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. 41 Stonebrook Place Jackson, TN

Saturday, 01/21/2023: Kroger 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 240 N Byhalia Road Collierville, TN

Saturday, 01/21/2023: Kroger 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 3685 Houston Levee Road Collierville, TN

Sunday, 01/22/2023 Kroger 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 676 N Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN

Sunday, 01/22/2023 Kroger 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 1675 N Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN

The Wienermobile location is always tracked and updated online. If you would like to follow the journey or check and see when it is near you, click here.

Right now Oscar Mayer is hiring new people to drive the Wienermobile. Applications to be a “Hotdogger” Jan. 31. You would drive one of the six iconic Wienermobiles if you are hired. Each driver will go to 20 states over the course of a year and travel more than 200,000 miles. If you would like to apply, click here.