MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After four days on the banks of the Mississippi River, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has come to an end.

Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krew, from New York, was crowned the Grand Champion. This was the first time in 22 years that the rib category won.

Alex Boggs was part of one of the 150 competition cooking teams. His team, Sweet Cheeks BBQ, walked away as champions, placing first in green grilling and the shoulder competition.

“There is nothing in the world that compares to Memphis in May Barbecue Fest on the river,” Boggs said. “Shout out to the local teams. They come from all over the world, all around the country and a lot of guys do this for a living here’s a shout of the mothers and fathers who are going to be selling real estate and flipping burgers on Monday.”

The contest carried over to Beale Street where restaurants had the opportunity to compete, because of limited space at Tom Lee Park.

“This is our first year, but it is not our last,” Joellyn Sullivan, an organizer said.

For many of the local restaurants along Beale Street, this festival proved to be a success for their business.

“It gives us more exposure on what we need to do and try to advance and try to make Beale Street a better place,” Phillip Tate with Runway Grille said.

Back at Tom Lee Park, attendees say they are returning home and looking ahead to what’s to come.

“Memphis in May is the way to go,” attendee Bryan Jackson said. “Come to the bbq competition next year.”