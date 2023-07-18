MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver said two women brutally attacked her after she got into a car accident with them at West Raines Road and Warbonnet Street in Southwest Memphis.

Dominique Johnson, 23, and Daneisha Brown, 18, were both booked on charges of aggravated assault.

The victim did not say who was at fault but said after the crash, Johnson and Brown got out of their vehicle and began yelling that there was a child inside their vehicle and they were going to get her.

She said both women began beating her all over her body, and she fought back in self-defense.

The victim said at some point, she felt a sharp pain in her right hand and saw blood gushing out. She said a stranger was able to break up the fight.

Police haven’t said what the victim was stabbed with but said she had a large cut on her hand and needed 18 stitches. She also had minor bruising on her body.

Johnson and Brown are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.