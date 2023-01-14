MoneyGeek came up with a formula to calculate the cost of crime in nearly 300 American cities. (Photo: File, Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday.

Video via Memphis Police Department Facebook Page

According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane.

Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a 2008 Infiniti G35. Within a few seconds, they gained entry to her car.

Shortly after entering her vehicle, two of the suspects drove away in her Infiniti. The vehicle was recovered a short time later and returned to the victim, police say.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.