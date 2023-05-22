MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole someone’s identity and bought a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi, Memphis Police say.

On May 3, a woman told officials that an unknown person, later identified as Francresha Williams, used her identity to buy three cars.

Records show that Williams used a Texas driver’s license containing the victim’s name and false documents to get the vehicles. She also forged the victim’s signature.

On April 28, she allegedly bought a BMW, valued at $53,470.61, from City Auto Sales on Elmore Road. On May 1, a Mercedes-Benz A220, valued at $42,866.86, from Smith Imports on South Third Street. On May 2, an Audi A7, valued at $39,009.64, from Mr. Moriah Auto Sales.

Francresha Williams was taken into custody and charged with three counts of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, three counts of Identity Theft and Forgery $10,000-$60,000.

She is set to appear in court Monday morning.