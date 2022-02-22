MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in distress as rainwater drips from her ceiling and puddles become trapped in the walls, causing her to place buckets across the floor.

While WREG visited the home, one of the bubbles ruptured, splattering across the room. Jo Dyson says to stay calm, she is praying before panicking as she worries about her South Memphis home.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen,” Dyson said.

She also said her roof was damaged during the ice storm and with more rain showers, things could get worse.

“With the freezing and everything going back in, I’m thinking, ‘My Lord,'” Dyson said. “When I saw this, it took me to another level.”

Dyson says she called the Shelby County Emergency Management Homeland Security Ice Storm Hotline to report repairs, but what she thought was relief, now has her suffering.

“I called and they came right on out,” Dyson said. “So I figured they were going to come back to put the tarp on, but they didn’t.”

Her infant granddaughter’s room is also now damp as water drips down the walls. Dyson says with her cancer in remission, she is hoping the leaks do not affect her health.

“There’s a lot of good things happening in my life,” she said. “I’m still here after 63 surgeries. That’s a blessing in itself.”

A county spokesperson told WREG that Dyson is on the list for FEMA to assess her home when they visit it this week.