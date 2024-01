MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with apparent gunshot wounds is in critical condition at a hospital Monday after she showed up at a fire station near Collierville.

Authorities say the woman drove herself to the Shelby County fire station at Forest Hill Irene and Shelby Drive at 5:43 p.m. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Deputies think the woman was shot near Ridgeway and Highway 385, but say the location has not been confirmed.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.