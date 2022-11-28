MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis wife and mother wants to know why no charges have been filed by police, two months after her husband and his brother were run over and killed by a driver in front of an East Memphis home.

Katina Nunez’s husband Elvin was killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis back in September. She’s still grieving.

“Some days are good. Some days are really bad,” she said. “Tomorrow, he will have been gone two months and it’s been a rough road.”

Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Nunez and injuring his brother Roberto Nunez, who later died.

Witnesses said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle, and that she appeared to be impaired.

Elvin Nunez was a roofer from Honduras. To his family, he was a husband and father who leaves behind a wife and five children.

“My children are both seeing psychologists three days a week. I’m as well having to see a psychologist due to all of the tragedy and trauma,” Katina said.

Katina said she’s been talking to the police, who blame slow testing on blood results for the delay.

“They say there is absolutely nothing they can do until they get blood results back. I don’t know what that means. It makes me very angry that my husband and my brother-in-law are dead and she’s walking around free,” she said.

She said police should be doing more and questions why her husband’s killer hasn’t been arrested.

“I just don’t understand it. It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I feel like they’re doing nothing because they’re Hispanic and that’s not just fair,” Katina said.

For now, Katina Nunez has hired an attorney as she demands answers and seeks justice for the death of her husband and his brother.

“No charges have been filed. She’s walking around free and they’re dead and I just don’t understand. I can’t comprehend,” she said.

WREG reached out to MPD about the Nunez case. They told us this is still an active investigation.