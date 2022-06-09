MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was wanted for a shooting in Whitehaven has been captured months after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police say 23-year-old Danedra Ozier has been arrested for shooting a woman on March 25, 2022.

The shooting happened on Chambliss Road. The victim told police three women in a black Dodge Charger shot her three times after a fight.

Police say the suspects shot at six people on the scene.

Police say Ozier was developed as a suspect. The victim later identified her as the one responsible for shooting her. A warrant for her arrest was issued in April.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Mary Ozier, was arrested in April. Agents with the U.S. Marshal Service arrested her in the 3200 block of Stella Street.

Both women are facing attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault charges.