MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was booked into jail Monday morning more than a week after a shooting that killed another woman at a Midtown house party.

Kyla Jones is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, all felonies. She was also charged with assault in a separate case.

D’Arrah Gordon, age 21, was the victim in the shooting, police confirmed.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Oct. 15 at a house in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just a few doors east of the Overton Square entertainment district.

Kyla Jones

A police report says Jones and Gordon began arguing during a party at the house. Jones pulled out a handgun and fired several times at Gordon, as up to 20 other people ran for safety.

Witnesses said Gordon was hit by gunfire as she ran down a hallway. She was taken to Regional One hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

Court records show Jones was charged with domestic assault in April, but the charges were dropped in August.

A warrant was issued last week for Jones’ arrest in the Madison Avenue shooting.