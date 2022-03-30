MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police say several individuals were fighting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25. As individuals got into a black four-door sedan to leave, an individual in the car fired several shots.

A woman was struck multiple times and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators have identified 26-year-old Mary Ozier as one of the suspects.

Police say Ozier should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.