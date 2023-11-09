MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who was wanted for multiple crimes against a child in Arkansas was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.

A warrant was issued on Sept. 18 for 22-year-old Natalie Graves by the District Court of Craighead County in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was charged with internet stalking of a child, possession or use of child sexual abuse material, and sexual grooming of a child.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas detectives requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force in finding Graves.

It was determined that Graves was in West Tennessee, reports say.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force went into a home in the 100 block of Ashwood Road in Savannah, Tennessee, and took Graves into custody.

She will reportedly be held in the Hardin County Jail as she awaits extradition to Arkansas.