MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson, Tennessee, woman wanted for carjacking and aggravated robbery in Memphis was captured by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Marquila Rollins, 39, allegedly forced the driver from a Chevy Tahoe and took the vehicle after the driver refused to take her to Jackson on Feb. 11.

A warrant was issued for Rollins on Feb. 17.

Rollins was arrested at her home on Lincoln Circle in Jackson. She was transported to the Madison County Jail.