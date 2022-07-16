MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A woman is wanted by police after they said she stole a saw from Northern Tool in Northeast Memphis on July 9.

Officers said the woman walked in the store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue and asked an employee to show her a cordless reciprocating saw. The employee showed the woman the saw before walking away.

According to police, the woman then walked out of the store past all points of sale without paying. The saw is estimated to be about $380.

No arrests have been made. Call (901)-626-4402 if you have any information about this incident.