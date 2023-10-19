MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville, Arkansas, woman traveled to Memphis to celebrate her upcoming November 7 birthday, when she will turn 101 years old!

Ms. Doris Marks and her entourage took on the Big River Crossing to keep a nearly decade-long tradition going.

“My daughter walked with me last year, and we walked all the way across, even down the far slope,” Marks said.

She walked, at times even jogged, the longest public pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi. WREG’s Photojournalist Adam Itayem, who struggled at times to keep up with Marks, brings us the incredible celebration of a centenarian.

“My daughter and I had been to Washington, and I was coming home with her, she lives in Memphis,” Marks said. “She said, ‘Mom, we’ve been just about everywhere, what do you have on your bucket list now?’ I said, ‘I want to walk across the Mississippi River.'”

Family and friends say walking the bridge is fitting for Marks as she is a “walking history book.”

WREG certainly wishes Ms. Marks a happy 101st birthday.