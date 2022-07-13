MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into a hotel room while a family of four was sleeping and stealing a wedding ring and several other personal belongings.

A woman told police around 1:30 a.m. Monday, she saw a strange man holding her husband’s laptop bag at the foot of her son’s bed.

The victim said she screamed, and the man ran out of the room at The Four Points by Sheraton on Poplar Avenue.

Police released pictures of the suspect and took Tommie Anderson, 44, into custody Tuesday after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip.

Investigators said the woman, her husband, and two sons were all sleeping when Anderson broke into their room on the fifth floor.

They told police he also took a diamond wedding band, a purse, two wallets, and a laptop.

Investigators said Anderson admitted to taking the items, but they have not said how he was able to enter the room.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $10,000.