MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to Memphis Police that she used a stolen rental van to take pieces of art from a hotel in Parkway Village Tuesday.

According to reports, Budget Rental tracked one of their vehicles to Crowne Plaza East and called the police. Once officers got there, they saw that the building was empty and under renovation.

MPD says they found the van running near the building’s loading dock. A woman, later identified as Erin Smith, fled from the van and hid when she saw officers.

While trying to find Erin, police located a male. They took both suspects into custody and took them to the Mt. Moriah Station.

Smith admitted to officers that she was in the driver’s seat of the van. She also confessed to taking several large pieces of framed artwork from the hotel.

Smith was charged with burglary of a building, theft of property $10,000-60,000 and theft of property $1,000 or less. She is set to appear in court Wednesday.