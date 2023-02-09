MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace.

According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW.

The victim and the suspect agreed to meet in a Save-A-Lot parking lot, police say. Once there, the suspect, Chantia Blackwell, used $100 bills to pay $1,700 for the car.

MPD says the next day, the victim went to deposit the money in the bank, and they told him that it was fake. He tried to contact Blackwell several times but received no answer.

Investigators researched the phone number given by the victim and found that it was connected to Blackwell. Investigators found a photo of the suspect and placed her in a lineup. On April 25, the victim identified Blackwell as the suspect.

She was arrested Wednesday and is set to appear in court on Thursday.