MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a woman they say stole a purse from a Whitehaven hair salon and injured an employee there with her car.

Tuesday night, MPD released a surveillance video of the woman at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Road Saturday morning.

Employees at the salon said the woman was upset about her hair and refused to pay to have it redone.





Instead, they said she grabbed someone’s purse from behind the counter and ran out of the business.

Police said when the victim of the theft tried to get her purse back, the angry customer put her car in reverse and threw the woman from her vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black Hyundai Elantra.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.