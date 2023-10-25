MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a four-day search, a woman has been charged with being involved in a highway shooting in Covington.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff, Kassie Carpenter turned herself in Tuesday morning. She is now charged with accessory after the fact. She posted a $5,000 corporate bond.

A man named Dalton Richard was also arraigned in the case. He posted a $50,000 corporate bond; his current charges are unknown.

The shooting happened along Highway 51 near Jack Bennet Road Friday morning just before 8 a.m.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley says this was a targeted shooting.